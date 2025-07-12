The current DraftKings promo code for MLB, UFC and other sports gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly. Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Nashville features a showdown between heavyweight star Derrick Lewis and rising star Tallison Teixeira. Other main card bouts include Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim and Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia. Every team in the MLB is in action on Saturday as well, and bettors can also wager on the WNBA, MLS and the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest DraftKings promo code:

How to claim DraftKings promo code on Saturday

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips within 72 hours of your initial wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire in seven days. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake.

DraftKings promo code comparison

Here's a look at how the latest DraftKings promo code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings promo code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $150 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. bet365 is also offering $150 in bonus bets, but users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code features profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users who wager $1 with the sportsbook will get 10 100% profit boosts.

Saturday MLB betting preview

Saturday's MLB slate includes matchups between some of the top pitchers in the majors, including Rangers starter Jacob deGrom (9-2, 2.29 ERA) vs. Astros starter Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.90) at 7:35 p.m. ET. Houston is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the Astros vs. Rangers odds, while the over/under is just 6.5 runs. Elsewhere, Phillies starter Zach Wheeler (9-3, 2.17) faces Padres starter Yu Darvish (0-1, 4.91) in another showdown on Saturday evening (7:35 p.m. ET). Philadelphia is a -160 road favorite on the MLB odds board.

Saturday UFC betting preview

Derrick Lewis is a two-time heavyweight title challenger, so his fight against Tallison Teixeira headlines the main card in Nashville. Teixeira is a -325 favorite in the UFC odds at DraftKings, while Lewis is a +260 underdog. There are also numerous UFC props for that bout, including Teixeira to win by KO/TKO/DQ at -185. That fight is preceded by Gabriel Bonfim (-425) vs. Stephen Thompson, who is another veteran of the sport. Bettors have a full slate of fights to scour before placing any UFC bets on Saturday night.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.