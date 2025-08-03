New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets instantly with a first wager of at least $5, and there are plenty of opportunities in MLB, WNBA, golf, and more throughout the day on Sunday. Targeting a matchup like Tigers vs. Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball is a great place to start for anyone using the newest DraftKings promo code. It has playoff implications, and the MLB odds at DraftKings list the Phillies as -186 favorites, while the Tigers are +151 underdogs. Elsewhere, Valkyries vs. Aces takes the spotlight in the evening for the WNBA, while a winner will be decided at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers for the deciding game of their three-game series. The Phillies opened the series with a 5-4 win over Detroit, but the Tigers bounced back with a 7-5 win on Saturday. The Phillies will give the ball to left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (9-3, 2.55 ERA), while Detroit will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton (7-8, 5.42 ERA). The Phillies are -186 favorites, according to the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while the Tigers are +151 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Morton's over/under for total outs recorded is 15.5, and his over/under for hits allowed is 5.5.

Sunday WNBA betting preview

The WNBA schedule features five games on Sunday, including the Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces at 6 p.m. ET. The Aces are coming off a humiliating defeat, suffering a 111-58 setback against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Star forward A'ja Wilson finished with just 10 points in that game, but is still averaging 21.6 points per game this season. The Aces are favored by 8 points, according to the latest WNBA odds at DraftKings, while the over/under is 157 points. Wilson's over/under for total points scored is 22.5, and her over/under for total rebounds is 9.5.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.