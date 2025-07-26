The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after a wager of at least $5, and Saturday's sports schedule features multiple sports betting opportunities like MLB betting and WNBA. All 30 MLB teams are in action, while two WNBA games will take place in the evening. There is also a UFC Fight Night and nine MLS matches on the slate. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday MLB betting preview

There are 16 MLB games on Saturday, as all 30 teams are in action along with a doubleheader between the Royals and Guardians. The nightcap of the twin bill is a primetime game at 7:15 p.m. ET, with the Royals listed as -135 favorites at DraftKings. Other nationally televised games on Saturday include the Red Sox (-145) vs. Dodgers at 7:15 p.m. ET and the Angels (+130) vs. Mariners at 9:38 p.m. ET. Seattle lost to Los Angeles in extra innings on Friday, so the Mariners will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the second time this week. Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Saturday WNBA betting preview

The New York Liberty sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 17-6 record, and they will try to maintain that advantage when they face the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET. New York is riding a five-game winning streak, while Los Angeles has won four straight. DraftKings has the Liberty priced as 10.5-point favorites in a game that has an over/under of 175.5 points. New York beat Los Angeles in an 89-79 final on July 3. The other WNBA game on Saturday night pits the Seattle Storm (-4.5) against the Washington Mystics in the nation's capital. Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.