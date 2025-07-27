Sunday's sports schedule provides the perfect opportunity for new users to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets instantly if their first $5 wager wins. The MLB schedule is packed with 15 games, including must-see matchups like Yankees vs. Phillies and Mets vs. Giants. There are also five WNBA games, including a heated rivalry between the Fever and Sky. However, Caitlin Clark (groin) will miss Sunday's showdown, while Angel Reese (back) is questionable. The final round of the 3M Open wraps up on Sunday as Thorbjørn Olesen and Akshay Bhatia are tied atop the leaderboard at -18. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the latest edition of the Crosstown Classic takes place on Sunday when the Chicago White Sox host the Chicago Cubs at 2:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox claimed Game 1 of this series with a 12-5 victory, before the Cubs secured a 6-1 win on Saturday. The Cubs are -189 favorites, according to the latest MLB odds from DraftKings, while the White Sox are +154 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Other intriguing games on Sunday include Yankees vs. Phillies (-135), Dodgers vs. Red Sox (-105) and Mets vs. Giants (+123).

Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Sunday WNBA betting preview

Two title contenders are set to collide on Sunday when the Minnesota Lynx (22-4) host the Atlanta Dream (14-10) at 7 p.m. ET. The Lynx sit first in the WNBA Western Conference, while the Dream are second in the East. The last time these two teams met, the Lynx walked away with a 96-92 overtime victory. The Lynx are 8-point favorites, according to the latest WNBA odds at DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 159. Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Sunday PGA betting preview

The final round of the 3M Open tees off from TPC Twin Cities on Sunday, with the final group beginning play at 1:35 p.m. ET. The leaderboard is crowded heading into the final round, with Thorbjørn Olesen and Akshay Bhatia tied at -18. Four others sit at -17, including Kurt Kitayama, who tied the course record with a 60 on Saturday. DraftKings is listing Bhatia as the +360 favorite heading into Sunday's final round, followed by Olesen (+450), Jake Knapp (+600) and Kitayama (+700). Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.