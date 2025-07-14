The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby will take place on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta, and it's an ideal event to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 bet. There will be eight 2025 MLB HR Derby participants, including MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh, local favorite Matt Olson, and young Pirates superstar Oneil Cruz. Raleigh is the +295 favorite in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby odds from DraftKings, while Cruz is listed at +330 and Olson is priced at +800. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET, and there are also dozens of 2025 MLB HR Derby props available. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest DraftKings promo code:

2025 MLB Home Run Derby betting preview

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby bracket will include Raleigh, Cruz, Olson, James Wood (+450), Brent Rooker (+850), Byron Buxton (+950), Jazz Chisholm (+1100) and Junior Caminero (+1200). The eight participants will compete in a three-round tournament to determine the winner, but the 2025 MLB HR Derby rules have been slightly adjusted.

In Round One, all eight players will get 40 pitches over a three-minute time limit with one 45-second timeout. They'll also receive a bonus period where they each get three outs (any swing that doesn't result in a home run is an out) and will receive an additional out in that period if they hit a home run of 425 feet or more. The top four home run totals will advance to the head-to-head stage of the competition, and the four players remaining will be seeded based on how many homers they hit in the first round.

In the semifinals and finals, players will face a limit of either 27 pitches or two minutes and ties will be broken by a 60-second swing-off. The new 2025 MLB Home Run Derby format was designed to create a less frantic pace and reduce the physical toll on participants and could also impact strategy significantly.

Among the eight players competing, Raleigh's 38 home runs in the first half are by far the most. He's followed by Wood (24), Caminero (23), Buxton (21), Rooker (20), Chisholm (17), Olson (17) and Cruz (16). Olson is the only player in the field who has previously participated in the MLB Home Run Derby, but he was eliminated in the first round during his only appearance in 2021.

