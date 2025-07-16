The 2025 Open Championship begins on Thursday morning at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, and it's an ideal event to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 bet. Royal Portrush also hosted the 2019 edition of The Open, which was won by Shane Lowry. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite in the 2025 Open Championship odds from DraftKings, while Rory McIlroy is +750 and Jon Rahm is +1200. Thursday's first round tee times begin at 1:35 a.m. ET. Sign up for DraftKings here and click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest DraftKings promo code:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for the Open Championship

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips within 72 hours of your initial wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire in seven days. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake.

2025 Open Championship betting preview

The 2025 Open Championship is the fourth and final men's major tournament of the season, and there are several golfers looking for their second major of the year. McIlroy opened the season by completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, while Scheffler captured his first PGA Championship one month later. Scheffler is the favorite in virtually every event he participates in at this stage of his career, which comes as no surprise.

He has eight wins and 12 additional top-10s in his last 25 starts, so he has only finished outside the top 10 five times during that stretch. However, he has never finished better than T7 at the Open Championship, which came last year. His golf game has not translated perfectly to this style of course, but he still deserves to be atop the PGA odds board.

McIlroy won this event in 2014 and is coming off a T2 in the Genesis Scottish Open last week. He desperately needed to find his form in that tournament after struggling for several months following his win at the Masters. McIlroy opened with a 79 when the Open Championship was at Royal Portrush in 2019, so he will be eyeing a better start on Thursday.

Scheffler and McIlroy both have a first round over/under score of 69.5, but the Under is -150 for Scheffler and -110 for McIlroy. Those are just two of many Open Championship props available at DraftKings, along with matchups, hole in one props and make/miss the cut bets. DraftKings is also offering a winner without Scheffler and McIlroy market, where Rahm is the +900 favorite.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.