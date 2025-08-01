New users can claim the latest DraftKings promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets instantly for a full slate of MLB and WNBA games on Friday. The 15-game MLB schedule begins at 12:40 p.m. ET and concludes when the Mariners host the Rangers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, the Phillies host the Tigers in a matchup between World Series contenders. There are five WNBA games, with four of them tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Storm vs. Sparks at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday MLB betting preview

The Reds (-140) face the Braves in Cincinnati at 12:40 p.m. ET before both teams head to Bristol for a unique showdown on Saturday. Friday's afternoon slate also includes the Cubs (-155) vs. Orioles at 2:20 p.m. ET, while the other 13 games on the Friday MLB schedule begin after 6:30 p.m. ET. The Dodgers will have veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 3.62 ERA) on the mound when they face the Rays as -145 road favorites. Kershaw allowed four earned runs against Boston in his latest start, and Tampa Bay's team total is 3.5 runs. Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Friday WNBA betting preview

The Indiana Fever continue to play without star Caitlin Clark, but they are riding a three-game winning streak heading into their road game against the Dallas Wings. Indiana has already recorded two wins against Dallas this season, and the Fever are 4.5-point favorites on Friday night. The other WNBA games tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET are the Dream (+3.5) vs. Mercury, Sky (+6) vs. Valkyries and Sun (+11) vs. Liberty. Friday's slate concludes with a nightcap between the Storm (-5.5) and Sparks, as Los Angeles tries to bounce back after its five-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday. Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.