The No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders will battle against the No. 11 seed Drake Bulldogs in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. In the first round, Texas Tech topped UNC Wilmington 82-72 on Thursday. On the other sideline, Drake upset the No. 6 seed Missouri Tigers 67-57. The winner of this contest advances to play either No. 2 seed St. John's or No. 10 seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Tipoff from the Intrust Bank Arena is at 6:10 p.m. ET. The latest Drake vs. Texas Tech odds via SportsLine consensus list the Red Raiders as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 126.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Drake picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Drake vs. Texas Tech and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Drake vs. Texas Tech:

Drake vs. Texas Tech spread: Red Raiders -6.5

Drake vs. Texas Tech over/under: 126.5 points

Drake vs. Texas Tech money line: Red Raiders -299, Bulldogs +240

Drake vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Drake can cover

The Bulldogs head into this contest with a ton of momentum. They have won eight straight games going back to the regular season. Drake has also gone 7-0 as an underdog this season. Junior guard Bennett Stirtz is one of the top difference-makers for this team. He leads the team in points (19.2), assists (5.6) and steals (2.1). In the win over Missouri, Stirtz finished with a team-high 21 points along with four assists and three 3-pointers.

Junior guard Tavion Banks is another shot-creator for this team. He averaged 10 points, 5.1 rebounds, and shoots 52% from the field. The Missouri native has totaled 10-plus points in seven of his last eight games. On Thursday against Missouri, Banks had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. See which side to pick at SportsLine.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Sophomore forward JT Toppin is an athletic two-way threat in the frontcourt for the Red Raiders. He led the team in points (17.9), rebounds (9.2) and blocks (1.3) during the regular season. He kept the positive play up in the first round, posting 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. This was his 16th double-double this season.

Junior forward Darrion Williams plays with high energy and does a ton of dirty work for the Red Raiders. Williams averages 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. In his previous matchup, the California native racked up 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists. See which side to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Drake vs. Texas Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 140 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. See which side to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Drake vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since 2023, and find out.