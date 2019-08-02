Drake's 'Care Package' has fans trying to figure out when rapper's sports curse started

You know it, you (might not) love it (if he's cursed your team), but where did the infamous 'Drake curse' really begin?

Drake, a Toronto native, may have (finally) silenced the haters in June, when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship, but one victory does not mean the curse is definitely over.

The popular rapper released a compilation album 'Care Package' on Friday, stacked with old classics that were not available on streaming services until now. The resurfacing of these iconic songs has observers trying to pinpoint the possible start to the curse.

People are noticing that Draft Day, a song from 2014, just may have been the start of the curse in question. The lyrics discuss Johnny Manziel, a quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL draft that year by the Cleveland Browns, and Andrew Wiggins, a Toronto native taken first overall in the 2014 NBA draft. The opening lyrics are "Draft day, Johnny Manziel / Five years later how am I the man still / Draft day, A. Wiggins", and with both hopeful's becoming busts, fans are thinking this was the beginning of the end for Drake's favorite athletes and teams.

Manziel is no longer in the NFL and has had some personal ups and downs along the way. Wiggins' contract has become a problem for the Timberwolves, and he has not turned out to be the player fans, including Drake, expected him to be.

Listening to draft day remembering how fire it is but realizing it was the start of the Drake Curse pic.twitter.com/AG8ADEwvR0 — Childish Sambino (@SammyNoCap) August 2, 2019

Back in January, the rapper tried to break the curse, as he is all too familiar with people blaming him for their team's losses. He posted a photo wearing the logo of all four teams in the NFL conference championships and said, "for everyone who believes in the Drake curse good luck tomorrow."

Well, it did not *exactly* work out for Drizzy, and he made us all "believers" when all four games went into overtime for the first time in NFL conference championship history. So the curse lived on.

If you hear your name in a Drake song, or see the Canadian repping your team's colors, it is still better safe than sorry to prepare for an L.