A veteran driver was killed Sunday while attempting to set a land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, event organizers confirmed. Chris Raschke, 60, was piloting the Speed Demon -- a rocket-like streamliner -- during a run at the annual Speed Week event when he lost control roughly 2.5 miles into the attempt. He was traveling at speeds exceeding 280 mph, according to race officials. Raschke was treated at the scene by medical personnel but died from his injuries.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. local time. The Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), which has organized Speed Week since the late 1940s, and the Tooele County Sheriff's Office have opened an investigation into the incident.

"We know it was an accident of some sort," Sgt. Dane Lerdahl, a spokesman for the law enforcement agency, told the Associated Press.

Raschke had more than four decades of experience in motorsports. Before joining the Speed Demon team, he worked at Ventura Raceway in California, competed in various divisions and helped build cars with renowned engine builders. According to the team's website, his knowledge of the industry made him an invaluable member of the crew.

"He is one of the big ones," SCTA President and Speed Week race director Keith Pedersen said. "He had done all sorts of racing."

The Speed Demon team said in a statement it is "deeply devastated" by Raschke's death, asking for privacy for his family and friends.

The Bonneville Salt Flats, located about 100 miles west of Salt Lake City, have long been a mecca for drivers chasing land speed records. The smooth, white surface allows for speeds topping 400 mph. Racing on the flats dates back to 1914.

While fatalities are rare, they are not unheard of. Dennis Sullivan, president of the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association, told the AP the last racing death there occurred in 2016, when renowned motorcycle racer Sam Wheeler crashed at high speed.