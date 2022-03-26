Eleven of the world's top horses, including the No. 1-ranked horse in the world, will battle in the 2022 Dubai World Cup on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse. The Dubai World Cup has been won by some of racing's greats, including Cigar, Silver Charm and Arrogate. The 2022 Dubai World Cup field includes Life Is Good, the No. 1-ranked horse in the world; Pennsylvania Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie; Saudi Cup runner-up Country Grammer; and Midnight Bourbon, who has earned almost $3.2 million in his career. Life Is Good is the 4-5 favorite in the 2022 Dubai World Cup odds. Hot Rod Charlie is the 3-1 second choice in the Dubai World Cup 2022 lineup, while Country Grammer is 8-1.

Post time for the 1 1/4-mile Dubai World Cup 2022 is 12:30 p.m. ET. With some of the world's best horses entering the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu, who is in the Middle East to cover the race, has to say before making any 2022 Dubai World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Top 2022 Dubai World Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Midnight Bourbon, even though he's a 10-1 long shot. A four-year-old son of two-time Breeders' Cup Classic winner Tiznow, Midnight Bourbon was a prominent figure on the Triple Crown trail in 2021, finishing sixth in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Preakness Stakes. In his last start, he finished third in the Saudi Cup.

Yu believes Midnight Bourbon has the traits to get into the winner's circle. "There is nothing to say he can't win," she told SportsLine. "He's bred for it, has a good running style, stays the distance and has top connections." Yu will be including Midnight Bourbon in her Dubai World Cup 2022 bets.

