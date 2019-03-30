Dubai World Cup odds and predictions 2019: Legendary handicapper who predicted Triple Crown races releases picks

Saturday's 2019 Dubai World Cup is a huge 13-horse event featuring several former Triple Crown competitors, prestigious race winners, and global horse racing stars. Trainers like Todd Pletcher, Bill Mott, and Dallas Stewart all have skin in the game. It all goes down at Meydan Racecourse, just steps from the Persian Gulf, and post time is 12:40 p.m. ET. The live 2019 Dubai World Cup odds show North America, a 7-year-old veteran who has won three of his last four races and will run from the No. 3 post, as the 5-2 favorite. Capezzano, on a 3-for-3 streak, is at 7-2, with familiar names Thunder Snow (6-1), Seeking the Soul (7-1) and Yoshida (8-1) not far behind. Two other horses are at 12-1 and three more are at 20-1, including 2018 Belmont Stakes runner-up Gronkowski, so before placing any 2019 Dubai World Cup picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million last August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he also hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. That was the start of a strong year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta.

The legendary handicapper got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. At the 2017 Preakness, for example, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said.

When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever.

Now that the field is set, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Dubai World Cup picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not going with Thunder Snow, the talented Irish horse with 6-1 odds. The 5-year-old Thunder Snow won the 2017 UAE Derby en route to a berth in the Kentucky Derby. The seven-time winner has been successful on this track, but his position gives Goldberg pause.

"Thunder Snow didn't draw that well, coming out of the No. 12 post. That's going to compromise him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "There are other horses who are in position to take advantage."

Another shocker: Goldberg is high on Seeking the Soul, a 7-1 underdog. The Dallas Stewart-trained entrant and 2016 Belmont Stakes competitor has been third or better in his last four races, including runner-up finishes at the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream in January and the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Churchill Downs in November. His recent strength-of-schedule could serve him well.

"He finished strongly in his last couple races, he's a good closer, and Dallas is a good trainer," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He's a strong contender to hit the board." The 6-year-old has made the top three in his last four races and ran 1 1/8 miles at a time of 1:47.71 in the Pegasus World Cup in January.

Goldberg is also all over a closer who's a massive underdog to hit the board hard. If the horse comes in as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a huge payout. He's only sharing which horse it is, and which exotics to lock in, at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Dubai World Cup picks? And which closer is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Dubai World Cup odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see Goldberg's picks for the Dubai World Cup, and find out.

North America 5-2

Capezzano 7-2

Thunder Snow 6-1

Seeking the Soul 7-1

Yoshida 8-1

Gunnevera 12-1

Audible 12-1

Pavel 20-1

Gronkowski 20-1

Axelrod 20-1

New Trails 30-1

K T Brave 30-1

Dolkong 30-1