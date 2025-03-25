The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils and the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats square off in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Blue Devils enter this matchup on a 13-game win streak going back to the regular season. In the second round, Duke blew out Baylor 89-66. The Blue Devils have won both tournament games thus far by at least 23 points. In the meantime, Arizona edged out Oregon 87-83 on March 23 in the second round. These teams squared off on Nov. 22, where Duke beat Arizona 69-55.

Tipoff from the Prudential Center is at 9:39 p.m. ET. The latest Duke vs. Arizona odds via SportsLine consensus list the Blue Devils as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Arizona vs. Duke picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has dialed in on Arizona vs. Duke and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Duke vs. Arizona:

Duke vs. Arizona spread: Duke -8.5

Duke vs. Arizona over/under: 153.5 points

Duke vs. Arizona money line: Duke -515, Wildcats +388

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have gone 24-12 against the spread this season, including the last two games where they have been double-digit favorites. Cooper Flagg is an all-around difference-maker for the Blue Devils. The likely top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft leads the team in points (18.7), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.2) and steals (1.4). He's tallied 14-plus points with at least five rebounds and assists in back-to-back games. In his last outing, Flagg had 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Junior Tyrese Proctor is a composed guard in the backcourt with a pure jumper on the perimeter. Proctor averages 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He's scored at least 19 points with at least six 3-pointers in three straight games. In the win over Baylor, Proctor finished with 25 points, two assists and went 7-of-8 from downtown.

Why Arizona can cover

Senior guard Caleb Love is an aggressive ball-handler and scorer for the Wildcats. Love leads the team in points (16.8) with 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Missouri native has poured in 20-plus points in five of his last 10 games. In the victory over Oregon, Love had 29 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Love averages 15.9 points and 4.2 assists in nine career games against Duke.

Junior guard Jaden Bradley gives the Wildcats an athletic and explosive scorer in the backcourt. He has a quick first and good body control at the rim. He averages 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's scored in double figures and dished out 3-plus assists in three of his last four outings. On March 21 against Akron, Bradley put up 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.

How to make Arizona vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 153 points.

So who wins Arizona vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations?