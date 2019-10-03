Eat your heart out, Steph Curry: 12-year old girl sinks impossible no-look, over-the-shoulder buzzer-beater

With the clock winding down, 12-year old Myli Harpold threw caution to the wind. In the final seconds of the quarter in a recent middle school game in Florida, Harpold was trying to fight her way out of a double team from the opposition. Harpold ended up tossing the ball over her head and connected on a sensational 3-pointer without even facing the basket.

The shot caught all net and Harpold celebrated accordingly with her teammates.

From another angle:

Check out this one from Myli. pic.twitter.com/BiKmN0VU4k — Stephen ن (@countryboy7477) October 2, 2019

We've seen some very impressive shots from the world of basketball with players like Stephen Curry and James Harden dazzling fans. However, this might be a shot that even superstars like Curry and Harden wouldn't have the audacity to attempt.

This is the type of shot that one might remember for the rest of their basketball career, but it seems to be par for the course for Harpold.

In a game earlier this season, Harpold hit a running half-court buzz-beater, which also went viral for obvious reasons. Harpold was a little more nonchalant about the half-court shot as she knocked it down and just simply began walking to her team's bench.

Let's just say that this is the type of shot that you don't see every day on a basketball court.