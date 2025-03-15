East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd, the first Division I baseball player to compete with a prosthetic leg, made some more history on Friday night. Byrd recorded his first career hit in the Pirates' 12-0 win over William & Mary.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Byrd came in to pinch hit for first baseman Austin Irby. Byrd took the first pitch he saw and ripped a scorcher off the William & Mary third baseman and into foul territory.

That allowed Byrd to reach safely for his first hit, and he got a loud ovation from the crowd. He got to soak in the moment even more when he was pulled for a pinch runner.

After the game, Byrd spoke with Pirate Radio 92.7 about the hit and said he wasn't surprised because of the work he's put in off the field.

"I mean, I knew it was coming," Byrd said. "I worked really hard. Coaches have been awesome about working with me. Everything I've been doing throughout the year, it's just a testament to that. Very thankful."

Byrd's first hit comes just two days after he knocked in his first RBI with a sacrifice fly on Wednesday.

In the summer prior to his freshman season at ECU, Byrd was involved in a boating accident with some of his teammates. He lost his right leg, but Pirates coach Cliff Godwin kept him on scholarship, and Byrd made history as the first D-I player with a prosthetic leg last year.