The Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos are reportedly changing their name after many have called them out for the name being offensive to Inuit people. As of late, sponsors have gotten involved, threatening to cut ties with the team if they keep their current name. The team has no responded to reports that the name has changed and no official statement has been made regarding a switch. The reports come as the Washington NFL team is dropping the "Redskins" moniker that the club has used for 87 years.

Despite many saying the name is a derogatory, colonial-era term for the Inuit people, the team has previously remained in their stance that it is a tribute to the Inuit people because it represents "toughness, hardiness and the ability to perform in cold weather."

Now the team is apparently rethinking the nickname, which it has used since 1949.

Aaron Paquette, a city councilor in Edmonton, said he sat down with the team on Thursday, but did not confirm whether the name will be changed.

"I had an extremely productive meeting with [Edmonton's] own football team today after they accepted my invitation to share ideas & perspectives," Paquette said of the meeting.

He also said he was "very impressed with the potential coming out of our conversation," but added, "I can't say any more but we'll see what develops."

The announcement of a new name is expected to be made soon.