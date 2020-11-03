Election Day is upon us, and there is no better way to follow along than with CBS News. With wall-to-wall, multi-platform coverage of the U.S. presidential election, CBS News will offer respected coverage and insight of the day's news, with unequaled ease for users.

"We're empowering our top political journalists with the latest data visualization and storytelling tools to bring as much clarity as we can to this election," Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer, said. "Our political team has been delivering insightful reporting at every turn of this campaign season. As we prepare for one of the most complicated Election Nights in presidential history, we will bring the strength of our reporting team and the most in-depth voter information and polling from all 50 states to give audiences around the world an accurate assessment of the state of the race. We're committed to being transparent – telling viewers in real time what we know, when we know it and how we know it."

CBS News is providing the best election night coverage and making it easy to access:

How to watch election night coverage

What : Election night coverage

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Location: Election night studio in the ViacomCBS headquarters in New York's Times Square

TV: CBS broadcast stations coverage begins with Evening News at 6:30 p.m.

"Red & Blue" preview coverage on CBSN: 5-7 p.m.

CBSN: Continuous coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile phone, connected TV or gaming console. Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live election updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

Follow: Election night live updates on CBSNews.com

Find: When polls close in each state

Anchoring from the CBS News Election Headquarters in Times Square will be respected political journalists Norah O'Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson and Ed O'Keefe. Washington correspondent Major Garrett will provide live exit poll analysis, report on any voter integrity issues and dive into the issues voters cared about and how they made up their minds. Maria Elena Salinas will cover voting trends, and chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes will deliver updates on Senate and House races.