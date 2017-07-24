Kasey Kahne endures demolition derby, wins chaotic, delay-plagued Brickyard 400

Kasey Kahne clinched the NASCAR playoffs with his first win of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in double-overtime. The No. 5 held off Brad Keselowski for his first Brickyard 400 victory in a race that endured a record 14 cautions and didn't end until almost 9 p.m. ET. Fittingly the race ended under yellow as last week's winner Denny Hamlin spun out.

Four-time Brickyard 400 winner Jimmie Johnson sent the race into overtime when his No. 48 spun into the wall with two laps to go while battling Keselowski and Kahne. Upon restart, the field immediately piled up again, this time involving pretty much everyone but the leaders. The red flag (third of the day) came out for 24 minutes in order to clean up debris before going double-overtime.

Those weren't the only wrecks on Sunday -- 17 cars crashed out of the race before the final lap.

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. got the crash narrative going when the No. 78 got under the No. 18, causing a huge wreck while both drivers were leading during the lap 111 restart. Busch edged out Truex in both Stage 1 and 2 before heading to the garage.

"I just got loose and wrecked him. It was totally my fault," Truex said. "We worked well together and that's the hard part."

Busch was going for a record third straight win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his first of 2017 after starting on the pole. He should hold his spot as the first winless driver to go into the playoffs as long as the spots aren't filled by race winners.

"That's the way it goes," Busch said. "Just chalk it up to another one we found a way to lose."

Trevor Bayne took a gamble on fuel and was well on his way to an unexpected playoff-clinching victory with 11 laps to go when Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray and Kurt Busch got into a nasty wreck, bringing out the caution as well as a red flag. It was the second of three red flags on the day. The first brought a nearly two-hour rain delay.

Another championship contender to endure a fiery wreck Sunday? Kyle Larson. The No. 42 went hard into the wall with less than 10 laps to go, ending his hopes of earning a top 15 finish.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a heartbreaking end to his final race at the Brickyard when the No. 88 drew contact and lost its radiator. Junior will have a chance to rebound at Pocono next week, a track where he won twice in 2014. He will most likely need a win to clinch the playoffs as well.

Junior's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott saw his day end early when his engine blew up around lap 44. The engine failure was the first of Elliott's career and came after the No. 24 driver reported a 'strange smell unlike anything he's smelled before' in the car. Elliott's father Bill won at Indianapolis in 2003 when Chase was just seven years old. He remains in good position to clinch the playoffs on merit, but has yet to secure a spot with a win this season.

The latest development in a disappointing day for @chaseelliott.



He's headed to the garage. #Brickyard400 pic.twitter.com/OD8Cyu3t94 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 23, 2017

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. couldn't resist getting in on the caution action. While his crash wasn't nearly as bad as some of the others, the No. 17 was still sent to the garage for an early exit. He continues to sit pretty in the championship hunt with two wins.

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin summed it all up in a tweet:

I like racing, not wrecking. https://t.co/EzGVkp4Dom — Mark Martin (@markmartin) July 24, 2017

Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 results



Kasey Kahne Brad Keselowski Ryan Newman Joey Logano Matt Kenseth Kevin Harvick Daniel Suarez Matt DiBenedetto Chris Buescher AJ Allmendinger Danica Patrick Cole Whitt Aric Almirola Timmy Hill Jamie McMurray Paul Menard Denny Hamlin Michael McDowell Ty Dillon Trevor Bayne Austin Dillon Landon Cassill Ryan Blaney Gray Gaulding Joey Gase Jeffrey Earnhardt Jimmie Johnson Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Clint Bowyer Erik Jones BJ McLeod Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Dale Earnhardt Jr. JJ Yeley David Ragan Chase Elliott Corey LaJoie

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 780 LEADER 3 2. Kyle Larson 42 732 48 2 3. Kevin Harvick 4 683 97 1 4. Kyle Busch 18 673 107 0 5. Denny Hamlin 11 612 168 1 6. Brad Keselowski 2 601 179 2 7. Jamie McMurray 1 599 181 0 8. Chase Elliott 24 588 192 0 9. Matt Kenseth 20 566 214 0 10. Jimmie Johnson 48 564 216 3 11. Clint Bowyer 14 533 247 0 12. Ryan Blaney 21 516 264 1 13. Joey Logano 22 515 265 1 14. Kurt Busch 41 463 317 1 15. Ryan Newman 31 462 318 1 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 443 337 2

Winless drivers that have won at upcoming tracks

Pocono: Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chris Buescher

Watkins Glen: Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger

Michigan: Kyle Busch, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth

Bristol: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.

Darlington: Kyle Busch, Kenseth

Richmond: Kyle Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.

Odds to win the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Here are the betting odds for the Cup series title, via VegasInsider.com

Martin Truex Jr. 9/2

Kyle Busch 5/1

Jimmie Johnson 6/1

Brad Keselowski 6/1

Kevin Harvick 7/1

Kyle Larson 7/1

Joey Logano 10/1

Chase Elliott 14/1

Denny Hamlin 20/1

Ryan Blaney 20/1

Matt Kenseth 25/1

Clint Bowyer 33/1

Kurt Busch 40/1

Jamie McMurray 50/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50/1

Erik Jones 66/1

Austin Dillon 66/1

Ryan Newman 66/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 100/1

Kasey Kahne 100/1

Daniel Suarez 100/1

Danica Patrick 500/1

