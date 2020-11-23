Sports throughout the world have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As we approach the final month of the year, one country is getting ready to open its stadium's doors to some spectators again. England, which hasn't been allowing fans at outdoor sporting events, plans to begin allowing a maximum of 4,000 fans at certain outdoor games beginning on Dec. 2.

That day will mark the end of a four-week lockdown in England, which has been in effect since Nov. 5. The country has a tiered system of how many fans will be allowed in a specific area. In tier one areas, up to 4,000 fans will be allowed at events, while in tier two areas, that number gets cut in half to 2,000 fans. In tier three areas, no fans will be permitted.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement on Monday, saying that events in lower tiers will be able to resume sporting events with "capacity limits and social distancing."

"In tiers one and two, spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing," Johnson said regarding the government's COVID-19 protocols. "Later this week, we will announce which areas will fall into which tier - I hope on Thursday - based on analysis of cases in all age groups, especially the over-60s.

The new COVID-19 protocols will have an impact on sports in the United Kingdom such as Champions League, which is currently in the midst of their season.