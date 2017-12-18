ESPN president John Skipper resigns to seek help with substance addiction

ESPN president John Skipper has resigned. USATSI

After nearly six years as president of ESPN, John Skipper has resigned, citing in a statement Monday the desire to seek help for a "substance addiction" that he said he has battled "for many years."

President of ESPN since 2012 and part of the company since 1997, when he became the senior vice president and general manager of ESPN The Magazine, Skipper will be succeeded by interim chairman George Bodenheimer, who previously served as president from 1998-2011. And he leaves behind a legacy of broadcast rights decisions, including, as Pro Football Talk reported, "the NFL's single most lucrative" partnership -- a $1.9 billion commitment to host Monday Night Football through 2021.

Skipper was also the driving force behind ESPN's current NBA deal, a nine-year pact signed in 2014, with rights fees of $1.4 billion annually.

Bodenheimer will be tasked with aiding Disney chairman and chief executive officer Bob Iger replace Skipper in the next 90 days, Monday's ESPN statement reads, and navigating the company's direction with future NFL partnership figures to be one of the biggest burdens of the job.

Skipper, 61, thanked Iger and Bodenheimer in his resignation: