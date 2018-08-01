'ESPN8: The Ocho' is here: The weird-sports channel from 'Dodgeball' to come alive for a day

One of the most enduring jokes from "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" has been "ESPN 8: The Ocho," the fictional channel that showed every random thing close to sports, from dodgeball to tractor racing to flaming soccer. On Wednesday, Aug. 8 (8/8/18), ESPN2 will bring the channel to life.

Whether you want to see dodgeball, spikeball or some throwback 2006 World Eating Championships action, The Ocho has you covered.

The programming will begin and end with showings of "Dodgeball," once at midnight ET and once at 10 p.m. There will also be special editions of "E:60" and "SportsCenter" keying in on lesser-known sports.

Here's a look at the programming schedule (all times Eastern):