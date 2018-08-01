'ESPN8: The Ocho' is here: The weird-sports channel from 'Dodgeball' to come alive for a day
ESPN2 will be airing the 'affiliate' on Aug. 8
One of the most enduring jokes from "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" has been "ESPN 8: The Ocho," the fictional channel that showed every random thing close to sports, from dodgeball to tractor racing to flaming soccer. On Wednesday, Aug. 8 (8/8/18), ESPN2 will bring the channel to life.
Whether you want to see dodgeball, spikeball or some throwback 2006 World Eating Championships action, The Ocho has you covered.
The programming will begin and end with showings of "Dodgeball," once at midnight ET and once at 10 p.m. There will also be special editions of "E:60" and "SportsCenter" keying in on lesser-known sports.
Here's a look at the programming schedule (all times Eastern):
- 12 a.m. --"Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story"
- 2 a.m. -- SkyZone Ultimate Dodgeball Championship
- 3 a.m. -- US Open Ultimate Championships
- 4 a.m. -- Spikeball East Tour Series
- 5 a.m. -- Cornhole: ACL Pro Invitational
- 6 a.m. -- 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship
- 6:30a -- 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship
- 7 a.m. -- World Championship of Ping Pong
- 8 a.m. -- Fenway Hurling Classic
- 9 a.m. -- Amazing Games: Spain
- 9:30a -- Amazing Games: Korea
- 10 a.m -- Premier League Darts
- 11 a.m -- E:60
- 12 p.m. -- SportsCenter
- 12:30p -- Amazing Games: England
- 1 p.m. -- Kabaddi
- 2 p.m. -- The Saber Legion 2018: Awakening
- 3 p.m. -- World Sumo Challenge
- 4 p.m. -- Women's Flat Track Derby
- 5 p.m. -- Best of Chess Boxing
- 6 p.m. -- Moxie Games
- 8 p.m. -- 2018 Dodgeball World Cup
- 10 p.m. -- "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story"
-
WNBA DFS: Best Aug 1 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Parents are paying for 'Fortnite' tutors
Welcome to sports in 2018
-
Mississippi to offer sports betting
Two of the state's MGM casinos will start taking sports bets starting on Wednesday
-
Haskell Invitational odds, best bets
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont
-
Haskell Invitational odds, expert picks
Jody Demling nailed the superfecta at the Breeders' Cup and takes aim at the Haskell Invit...
-
2018 WNBA All-Star Game odds, top picks
Kenny White set lines for Nevada's largest sportsbooks