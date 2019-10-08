ESports cycling star Cameron Jeffers confesses to robo-doping, stripped of UK national title

YouTube eSports sensation Cameron Jeffers was stripped of the United Kingdom's first national cycling eSports championship on Oct. 4 over robo-doping. Now, Jeffers is confessing his mistake to the public.

In a video that Jeffers posted to his YouTube channel, he admitted to cheating and accepts all the penalties that come with it.

Jeffers used an upgraded virtual bicycle on the indoor cycling platform Zwift and won him the race in the live finals of British Cycling's eSports Championships. The British cyclist accepted a "Zwift Concept Z1," which normally takes a month of indoor riding to acquire.

All of the other participants in the finals were using "Tron" bicycles, so Jeffers had a clear advantage.

Because of that, Jeffers received a £250 fine from British Cycling and will be suspended from participating in all racing formats for six months. His title has been awarded to James Phillips of the Canyon ZCC team, who finished in second place behind Jeffers in the event.

In a statement, the British Cycling Organization said that Jeffers' charge was "related to manipulation of pre-race data to gain an unfair advantage via in-game equipment by the winner of the event."

"Defending fair play in our competitions is at the core of our responsibilities as a governing body," British Cycling integrity and compliance director Rod Findlay. "The fact that we have been able to investigate the offense and uphold the charge reflects the strength of our new disciplinary regulations and our determination to pursue misconduct."