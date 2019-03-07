Eugenie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet that led to a Twitter date is getting its own movie

Remember that time tennis star Eugenie Bouchard went on a date with one of her Twitter followers after losing a Super Bowl bet? There's a good chance the answer to that question is "yes" considering it was highly publicized and only happened two years ago.

But if you don't recall, fear not because the story is now set to become the subject of an upcoming Hollywood movie. Yes, for real.

According to a report from Deadline, the story of the unlikely romance has been picked up by Fox 2000 for the purpose of a romantic comedy.

Fox 2000 has picked up Jonathan A. Abrams' romantic comedy film pitch inspired by the true story of how a random guy scored a date with tennis player and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard after winning a Super Bowl bet. Douglas Banker of Five All in the Fifth Entertainment is producing the project along with State Street Pictures, the company behind The Hate U Give.

The movie will focus on dating and relationships in the age of the internet, specifically "if a relationship born on social media can survive the glare of the public eye."

Bouchard will reportedly serve as an executive producer on the project, which she seemed to confirm with a tweet on Wednesday.

Welcome to Hollywood 🤩https://t.co/F4n6gmCXU6 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 5, 2019

This whole story started when Random Twitter Guy (and New England Patriots fan) John Goehrke asked Bouchard if she'd go on a date with him if the Patriots rallied back to the beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The tennis star agreed, but considering the Patriots trailed 28-3 when she accepted the offer, it seemed unlikely that the date would ever happen.

Then...well, you know what happened.

Not long after the Patriots' incredible comeback victory against Atlanta, Bouchard made good on her agreement and went on a date with Goehrke to a Brooklyn Nets game. They apparently hit it off because they continued to hang out after that initial date, and Goehrke even traveled to visit Bouchard at her house and hit the beach together in Miami. They also celebrated the one-year anniversary of their Super Bowl bet by attending Super Bowl LII together in Minnesota.

It was never officially confirmed whether the two were romantically involved or just friends (social media posts from Bouchard suggest she's single) but their relationship certainly appeared to develop into a legitimate bond at some point, which is a pretty incredible story regardless.

However, shooting your shot and making an improbable Hail Mary connection is one thing, but getting a Hollywood film to tell the tale is another thing completely.