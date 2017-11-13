Ex-women's hockey captains for United States, Canada welcome their first baby

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu went from rivals on the ice to partners off of it

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu, former captains of the Canadian and United States women's hockey teams, respectively, welcomed their first child, Liv, on Nov. 5. On Monday morning, the pair posted a picture of them with the new baby on Instagram, alongside a lengthy caption transcribed in both English and French. The pair were met with congratulatory statements across social media, as people were excited not only about the baby, but also the love story.

On November 5th, at 10:18pm, after 40 weeks and 2 days, Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv. I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie. I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy! It was a happy pregnancy for us. Liv was on the ice to win the Clarkson Cup with Les Canadiennes de Montréal this past March. We spent the summer coaching the sport we love with great friends. Thanks to our families and friends for your support and for being part of this new journey. Cheers to the sleepless nights to come! Le 5 novembre dernier, à 22:18, après 40 semaines et 2 jours, Julie et moi avons accueilli notre magnifique fille Liv. Je suis tellement choyée de vivre ce moment incroyable avec l’amour de ma vie et ma meilleure amie Julie. Je ne croyais pas qu’il était possible d’aimer autant avant de la rencontrer! Ce fut une grossesse heureuse pour nous. Liv était sur la glace pour remporter la Coupe Clarkson avec Les Canadiennes de Montréal en Mars dernier. Notre été fut passé à enseigner le sport qu’on aime avec nos meilleures amies. Merci à tous nos familles et amis pour votre support et de faire partie de cette aventure. Cheers aux nuits blanches à venir!

A post shared by Caroline Ouellette (@caroouellette13) on

Ouellette and Chu have eight medals between them -- four apiece. Chu was a captain for Team USA from 2011-2013, and Ouellette was a captain in 2014 for Canada. Ouellette also revealed that she was pregnant with their daughter when they played together for the Montreal Canadiennes, ultimately winning the Clarkson Cup in March.

"I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie," Ouellette wrote.

Chu added: "We have already been blessed with so many things in our life: amazing friends and family, love, representing our countries, and doing things we are passionate about each day. We couldn't have felt luckier, until we were blessed with the most incredible gift so far."

Chu and Ouellette will both be taking leave from the Canadiennes roster, as Chu has obligations coaching Concordia University while Ouellette is taking a well-earned "leave for the next few months," according to a tweet from the team in October.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories