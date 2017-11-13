Ex-women's hockey captains for United States, Canada welcome their first baby

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu, former captains of the Canadian and United States women's hockey teams, respectively, welcomed their first child, Liv, on Nov. 5. On Monday morning, the pair posted a picture of them with the new baby on Instagram, alongside a lengthy caption transcribed in both English and French. The pair were met with congratulatory statements across social media, as people were excited not only about the baby, but also the love story.

Ouellette and Chu have eight medals between them -- four apiece. Chu was a captain for Team USA from 2011-2013, and Ouellette was a captain in 2014 for Canada. Ouellette also revealed that she was pregnant with their daughter when they played together for the Montreal Canadiennes, ultimately winning the Clarkson Cup in March.

"I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie," Ouellette wrote.

Chu added: "We have already been blessed with so many things in our life: amazing friends and family, love, representing our countries, and doing things we are passionate about each day. We couldn't have felt luckier, until we were blessed with the most incredible gift so far."

Chu and Ouellette will both be taking leave from the Canadiennes roster, as Chu has obligations coaching Concordia University while Ouellette is taking a well-earned "leave for the next few months," according to a tweet from the team in October.