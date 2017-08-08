Examining which driver could replace Kasey Kahne at Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports is in a league of its own when it comes to American motorsports. Since its debut in 1984, Team Hendrick owns 300 wins, 16 driver championships and 271 pole positions across NASCAR's three national series.

Over the past 22 years, Rick Hendrick's team has 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships. To put that into perspective, the next closest team is Joe Gibbs Racing with four, and after that it's a tie between Roush-Fenway and Stewart-Haas Racing, which was founded in 2009. Let's not forget that Kevin Harvick and Tony Stewart won their respective championships for SHR using engines supplied by none other than Hendrick Motorsports.

That dominance is thanks in part to the drivers the Hendrick team marches out season after season. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time champ Jeff Gordon, 40-time race winner Mark Martin and NASCAR's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., are just a few of the names that have driven for Hendrick over the past 20 years. Kyle Busch even had a strong run with the team earlier in the millennium before leaving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

It appears the team is again preparing itself for another long run of success with young gun Chase Elliott on the cusp of a playoff birth this year and promising young driver Alex Bowman suiting up in the No. 88 next season. Johnson continues to be a part of the foreseeable future given he hasn't really discussed retirement.

That brings us to the No. 5 car, which is currently unmanned past this season after news broke that Kasey Kahne would end a six-year run with the team at the conclusion of the season.

Hendrick has yet to name a successor in the No. 5 Chevrolet, but here are some options to consider.

William Byron

Byron has been absolutely tearing it up in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, exploding onto the scene with three wins after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year last season. Last August, Byron signed a multiyear driver agreement with Hendrick Motorsports, similar to the one Bowman signed before eventually learning he would pilot the No. 88. At just 19, the team may be saving him for when Johnson retires, but he's made such an impression this season that it may just be too hard to pass up bringing him to the Cup Series next year.

Matt Kenseth

It was recently announced that Kenseth would be replaced by young driver Erik Jones next season in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, leaving the veteran driver without a job. Kenseth would bring plenty of upside to Hendrick Motorsports having won 38 races over the course of his career including two Daytona 500s and a championship in 2003. At 45, Kenseth would most likely be going for a short-term deal before retiring, which could allow Hendrick to continue to develop Byron and others while Kenseth fills the void.

Kurt Busch

It's hard to believe that a team would go after Busch before pursuing Kenseth, but you never know. Stewart-Haas Racing did not pick up Busch's option for next season but that could very well mean they're renegotiating a new deal. Being that Monster Energy has been Busch's sponsor with SHR, it's possible that the interference with the entitlement sponsorship caused some issues there, so we're not ready to completely mark him off the list for that team. At 39, Busch would play a similar role to Kenseth for Team Hendrick, having won 29 races over the course of his career, including this year's Daytona 500. And let's not forget he won the whole darn thing in 2004.

Danica Patrick

OK, so this probably isn't going to happen but let's have some fun here. Patrick has had a mediocre NASCAR career, and there has been speculation that she could be out at Stewart-Haas Racing due to lack of sponsorship interest. Hendrick could bring her onboard to provide a change of scenery, and fill the No. 5 spot in the event that Kenseth or Busch cost too much money. Patrick is an extremely popular name in the sport and could be given a chance to prove herself here. If not, Hendrick can move on and let someone like Byron take over.

Carl Edwards

Despite Edwards saying he has no interest in returning to the sport, he is one of NASCAR's most successful drivers in recent memory. Edwards owns 28 wins, 223 top-10 finishes and 22 poles over his 13-year career. It would make perfect sense to bring Edwards out of retirement to fill the No. 5 spot and then leave the door open for Byron. This guy is an absolute game-changer and we're sure fans would love to see him back flipping out of the No. 5 next season.

Carl Edwards is known to flip over taking a checkered flag. Getty Images

The pick: Carl Edwards

Similar to how Urban Meyer left coaching after spending 2005-2010 with Florida Gators then later returning to win a national title with Ohio State, Edwards might only return for the right situation. Plain and simple, it does not get much better than driving for Hendrick Motorsports. The team knows how to develop drivers, and they aren't just going to march Byron out there if he isn't ready. Sponsorships will be the biggest hurdle in making this happen. There may be a hesitation toward a guy who just left the sport out of nowhere, but there could also be that same hesitation for drivers like Busch and Kenseth who may not have much left in the tank. Despite his quoted "lack of interest" in returning, a case like Meyer at Ohio State or even Jay Cutler's recent decision to shun retirement proves that this just might happen.