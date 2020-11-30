French F1 driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a terrifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but was able to walk away and is now recovering in a hospital.

Grosjean, 34, wrecked his car on the race's opening lap, going into the wall at around 140 MPH. The force of the impact was so violent that it tore Grosjean's car in two pieces while the cockpit instantly burst into flames. It was an incredibly scary and concerning scene but, miraculously, Grosjean emerged from the fiery wreckage with minor injuries.

Shortly after the race, Grosjean posted an update from the hospital, saying he was doing "sort of okay." Both of his hands were bandaged heavily after suffering burns but he appears to be remaining in good spirits.

Grosjean also stated that if it weren't for the "halo" safety device on his car (something he'd previously protested) then the result could have been much, much worse.

The Haas F1 Team released a statement on Sunday afternoon announcing that Grosjean would remain hospitalized overnight as he continues to be evaluated and treated for the burns on the back of his hands, but all X-rays came back clear of fractures.