While the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final are in the rearview mirror, sports fans still have plenty of action to take in on Thursday, June 26, with nine MLB games, a WNBA doubleheader, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and four Club World Cup games, with top teams like Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid all taking the pitch. For those interested in wagering on Thursday's contests, the latest Fanatics promo code offers new users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

How to claim Fanatics promo code

Here's how to sign up for the Fanatics promotional offer. There is no code required, but you must be 21 or older in a state where Fanatics legally operates. You also must be a new user at the sportsbook.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on the page, which will take you to Fanatics Sportsbook. Enter your name, email, payment details and other required information to create an account. Make a minimum deposit of $10. After opting into the promotion, make a wager of at least $1 with odds of -500 or longer. You can wager up to $100 under the promotion. If your wager loses, Fanatics will credit you the wager amount in the form of bonus bets.

This promotion runs for 10 days, and you must opt into the promotion every day to qualify for bonus bets. To be eligible for the full $1,000, you must wager $100 every day for 10 days. Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a loss. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you win a wager using bonus bets, you will receive the winnings but not the stake.

Fanatics promo comparison

Here's how the Fanatics promotion compares to offers from other top sportsbooks.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

BetMGM is running a similar promotion, where users get credited in bonus bets if their first wager loses. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 on the first bet to be eligible for the full amount.

DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 are all giving out $150 in bonus bets after users wager $5 or more. FanDuel requires the user's first wager to win to receive bonus bets, while DraftKings and bet365 do not.

Caesars is issuing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users get 10 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more with the sportsbook.

Best bets for Thursday's games

MLB: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

After losing the first two games of the series, the Cubs jumped all over the Cardinals early in Wednesday's 8-0 victory. Chicago had three home runs in the first three innings, with Ian Happ, Reese McGuire and Kyle Tucker going yard. Matthew Boyd pitched six scoreless innings as well. The Cardinals can still win the series if they take the finale of the four-game set Thursday. St. Louis will send Andre Pallante (5-3, 4.48 ERA) to the mound, while Chicago counters with Shota Imanaga (3-2, 2.82 ERA). Pallante pitched six scoreless innings in his last outing, while Imanaga was roughed up a bit in a loss to the Brewers. The Cubs are -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the total set at 9. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Cubs-Cardinals, at SportsLine.

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for this game, but the Fever are still 5-point favorites for this clash. Indiana defeated Seattle in its last game to snap a two-game losing streak, while Los Angeles saw its losing run continue with a setback against the Sky. In Clark's absence, look for former No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston to step up. Boston is coming off a huge 31-point, eight-rebound effort against the Storm, and is averaging 24.7 points per game over her last three contests. WNBA expert Max Meyer has locked in a Boston player prop for Thursday's contest in his best bets.

Club World Cup: Juventus vs. Manchester City

Both clubs have qualified for the knockout round, so this is purely for bragging rights and to see who will top the group. Juventus have scored more goals, so they would get the tiebreaker in the event of a draw since the goal differential is level. Manchester City are -135 favorites on the money line in regular time (wager $135 to win $100) while Juventus are +380 underdogs (wager $100 to win $380). A draw is +275.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Fanatics, and the platform offers plenty of tools for users to practice responsible gaming, including setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and practicing self-exclusion. If you need additional assistance, you can access state and national helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER through the sportsbook platforms.