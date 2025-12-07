Now that Missouri sports betting is live, the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Missouri gives bettors a wide variety of options to choose from. The Show Me State has a number of collegiate and professional teams. Among those that are active now include the St. Louis Blues of the NHL, the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, as well as the Missouri Tigers. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

Missouri sports betting preview

Bettors have enjoyed the success the Kansas City Chiefs have brought the state. Over the past six seasons, the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl five times, winning three championships. This season, Kansas City is looking to reach the postseason for the 11th consecutive year and 12th in 13 years. At 6-6, the Chiefs are facing a must-win situation when they take on the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Another beloved professional team is the St. Louis Blues. After skating to the 2018-19 Stanley Cup championship, the Blues haven't had as much success of late. This year, they have struggled to seventh place in the Central Division. They are currently on a three-game Eastern swing which has taken them to Canada, with weekend games at Ottawa and Montreal.

The Missouri football team, meanwhile, has had another successful campaign under Coach Eli Drinkwitz. In his six years as the Tigers' mentor, Missouri has qualified for a bowl each time. The Tigers have won the past two bowl games, including a 27-24 win over Iowa at last season's Music City Bowl. Missouri will find out this year's bowl destination on Sunday. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

