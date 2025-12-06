Since Monday's launch of Missouri sports betting, new customers are now able to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which allows users to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Missouri bettors have numerous options thanks to the number of college and professional teams available to them in the Show-Me State. The largest college in the state, the University of Missouri, offers 18 NCAA Division I teams, including football and men's and women's basketball. Among the many professional teams in Missouri include the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), St. Louis Blues (NHL), Kansas City Royals (MLB), St. Louis Cardinals (MLB), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL), leaving players with endless possibilities. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Arguably the most successful team in the state has been the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite their 6-6 record this season, they are still in play for a postseason berth, which would be their 11th in a row. The Chiefs have also made five Super Bowl appearances in the past six years, bringing home three championships in that span. Kansas City will be featured on Sunday Night Football when they battle the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Another team that has experienced a championship is the NHL's St. Louis Blues. Although they have struggled the past couple of years, St. Louis earned the Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19. The Blues have finished fifth in the Central Division in each of the past two seasons. They opened a three-game road trip at Boston on Thursday, and will make stops in Ottawa on Saturday and Montreal on Sunday.

As for the Missouri men's basketball team, the Tigers are off to an 8-1 start to the season. In their eight wins, seven have been by 18 points or more. Their only loss was a 76-71 setback at Notre Dame on Dec. 2. They will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 7, when they face the No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks at 1 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.