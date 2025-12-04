Missouri sports bettors can now enter the action as of Monday, Dec. 1. With Missouri sports betting officially live, the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). The Show Me State offers bettors a plethora of professional and collegiate options. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri football team has had a lot of success under Coach Eli Drinkwitz. In his six years as Tigers mentor, Missouri has earned six bowl appearances, although the 2020 Music City Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2023, Missouri finished 11-2 and defeated Ohio State 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Last year, the Tigers went 10-3 and defeated Iowa 27-24 in the Music City Bowl. Missouri will learn its 2025 bowl destination on Sunday.

The Missouri men's basketball team is also off to a solid start to its season as well. Despite losing to Notre Dame on Tuesday, the Tigers are currently 8-1 this seaosn, and will take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Tigers are coming off a season that saw them finish 22-12, including 10-8 in the SEC. They were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The state's top professional team has been the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite a 6-6 record, Kansas City is eyeing its 11th consecutive postseason appearance. The Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West Division titles, although another one is unlikely. The defending AFC champions are seeking to reach their fourth consecutive Super Bowl and sixth in seven years. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.