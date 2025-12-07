The latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash), making this the perfect time for Missouri sports bettors to enter the action. Missouri sports betting officially went live on Dec. 1. The Show Me State gives players a wide variety of professional and collegiate options. The University of Missouri, the state's largest college, boasts 18 NCAA Division I intercollegiate sports, including football and men's and women's basketball. As far as the state's professional teams, they include the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), St. Louis Blues (NHL), Kansas City Royals (MLB), St. Louis Cardinals (MLB), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing today Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri men's basketball team is looking to build off a solid 2024-25 season, which saw the Tigers tie for sixth place in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference. The Tigers were 22-12 overall and were 10-8 in the SEC. This season, Missouri rattled off wins in each of their first eight games, before falling 76-71 at Notre Dame this past Tuesday. The Tigers won seven of those games by 18 points or more.

As for the Tigers football team, they await their bowl destination, which is scheduled to be announced on Sunday night. Under Coach Eli Drinkwitz, who is in his sixth season, the Tigers have become bowl eligible each year. The Tigers have not won fewer than five games in a season under Drinkwitz, who has compiled a 46-28 mark in his time at Missouri. The Tigers were 8-4 during the regular season in 2025, including a 4-4 mark in the SEC.

Among the most beloved teams in the state is the Kansas City Chiefs. Under Coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs have put together a dynasty, with 10 consecutive playoff appearances. They have reached the Super Bowl five times during that stretch, including wins in three of them. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP in each of Kansas City's Super Bowl wins since 2019. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.