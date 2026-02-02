Missouri sports betting has been live for two months now, which has allowed players to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which gives them the opportunity to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). There is a wide variety of sports options to play in Missouri, including placing wagers on the St. Louis Blues, who travel to take on the Nashville Predators on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

With the Big Game coming up on Sunday, two of the NFL's best square off when the Seahawks face the Patriots. Seattle earned the No. 1 seed after winning the NFC West with a 14-3 record. New England, meanwhile, was the No. 2 seed in the AFC, winning the AFC East at 14-3. The Over/Under for the Big Game is 45.5 points. The Over has hit in each of the last six games between the Seahawks and Patriots.

The Big Game also features two of the best offenses in the league. The Patriots had the third-best offense, averaging 379.4 yards per game. New England had the fourth-best passing offense, averaging 250.5 yards per game, led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots averaged 28.8 points per game, the second-best in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams at 30.5.

The Seahawks also enter the Big Game tied for the seventh-best offense in the NFL and tied for fifth-best in the NFC at 351.4 yards per game. Behind quarterback Sam Darnold, Seattle had the eighth-best passing offense in the league and sixth-best in the NFC at 228.1 yards passing. The Seahawks were also prolific in scoring. They averaged 28.4 points per game, second-best in the NFC and third-best league-wide. The Seahawks enter as 4.5-point favorites. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.