Since December 1, Missouri sports betting has gone live, allowing bettors to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Players have numerous options to choose from in the Show Me State, including the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blue, Missouri Tigers, and many others. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Not many teams are as scalding hot as the Saint Louis Billikens men's basketball team. The Billikens have rattled off six consecutive wins, including a 114-33 victory over Principia College on Dec. 28. Saint Louis' only loss on the season was a 78-77 setback to Stanford on Nov. 28. They have started off 12-1 with 11 wins by 10 points or more.

Another red-hot Division I program is the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team. The Tigers enter the 2026 part of their schedule with a 10-3 record. Of those wins, eight have been by double digits. Missouri's next game will be at home on Saturday, Jan. 3, against 22nd-ranked Florida at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener.

The Lindenwood Lions men's basketball team opens its 2026 part of its schedule on Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. ET matchup against Morehead State. It will also be an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The Lions are 8-5 on the season, including 2-0 in conference play. Lindenwood downed both Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois, and is out to better its 10-10 conference record and 16-17 overall mark from a year ago. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.