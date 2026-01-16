Since going live last month, Missouri sports betting has enabled players to use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which allows them to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Missouri features a wide array of sports at the professional and collegiate level, and the St. Louis Blues are in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

One of the more successful Division I men's basketball programs in Missouri is the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Redhawks are once again in the mix for the Ohio Valley Conference championship. Last season, they won the regular-season league championship with a 15-5 record and were 21-12 overall. Since moving to the Division I level, Southeast Missouri State has appeared in two NCAA Tournaments – 2000 and 2023.

The Saint Louis Billikens men's basketball team has quite the pedigree as well. Saint Louis is off to a good start in the Atlantic 10 and is taking aim at its first conference championship since 2013. The Billikens have won 20 or more games nine times since 2006-07. They finished tied for fifth in the Atlantic 10 last season at 11-7 and were 19-15 overall.

Despite not making the postseason this year, the Kansas City Chiefs are among the most successful professional teams in the country over the past decade-plus. Under Coach Andy Reid, who took over in 2013, the Chiefs have had 12 winning seasons in the past 13 years. Kansas City has made the playoffs in 11 of the past 13, including five Super Bowl appearances over the past seven years. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowl championships under Reid. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.