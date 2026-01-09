The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which allows players to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash), can be used now that Missouri sports betting has gone live. Bettors can take advantage of the array of sports teams that make the Show-Me State home. Among Missouri's collegiate teams include Division I schools such as Southeast Missouri State, Missouri, Missouri State, Kansas City, Saint Louis and Lindenwood. On the professional level, teams that make Missouri home are the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), St. Louis Blues (NHL), Kansas City Royals (MLB), St. Louis Cardinals (MLB), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers football team is becoming one of the more consistent programs within the state. Since Eli Drinkwitz took over as head coach in 2020, the Tigers have earned six bowl berths. The Tigers finished this past season at 8-5 overall, including an appearance in the Gator Bowl. In Drinkwitz's tenure, Missouri is 46-29, including 26-24 in the Southeastern Conference.

Another Division I team that has had a lot of success is the Missouri State women's basketball team. The Bears have made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1991, the last coming in 2022. Missouri State has made two NCAA Division I Sweet Sixteen appearances since 2019, losing to Stanford both times. The Bears compete in Conference USA.

The Saint Louis Billikens have started the 2025-26 season red hot. After going 19-15 overall and 11-7 in the Atlantic 10 Conference last year, the Billikens opened this season at 13-1 overall, winning 12 of those games by double digits. Saint Louis is in its second season under Coach Josh Schertz. Prior to his arrival, the Billikens registered four 20-win seasons over a six-year span. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.