Missouri sports betting went live last month, and new customers can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which allows them to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Missouri features a wide array of sports at the professional and collegiate level, and the Missouri Tigers face the LSU Tigers in an SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Among the successful Division I women's basketball teams include the Missouri State Bears, who are near the top of the Conference USA standings. The Bears have won 20 or more games in each of Beth Cunningham's first three seasons as head coach. Last year, Missouri State finished 26-9 overall and tied for the C-USA regular-season title with a 16-4 mark. The Bears have won 20 or more games in each of the last eight years, reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2018-19.

With the MLB season just around the corner, bettors will soon hone in on the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis opens spring training next month and is coming off a 78-84 record in 2025. The Cardinals are looking for their 17th winning season over the past 19 years. St. Louis, which has made 19 World Series appearances, has 11 World Series titles in its storied history.

Another beloved baseball team from the Show-Me State is the Kansas City Royals. Since 1969, the Royals' first year of existence, Kansas City has made 10 postseason appearances, making the World Series four times. The Royals earned World Series championships in 1985 and 2015. Kansas City last made the playoffs in 2024, when they lost in four games to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.