Bettors can take advantage of Missouri sports betting now that it has gone live, and can use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Whether it's at the professional or collegiate level, there are numerous options available. Among Missouri's professional teams include the St. Louis Blues (NHL), the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), the Kansas City Royals (MLB) and St. Louis Cardinals (MLB), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). Division I collegiate teams include the likes of Saint Louis University, Kansas City, Southeast Missouri State, Lindenwood, Missouri and Missouri State. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team is looking to turn their fortunes around and are well on their way as they have already equaled last season's win total. The Tigers finished the 2024-25 season at 14-18 overall and 3-13 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers entered weekend play at 14-9 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. Missouri is eyeing its first 20-win season since 2018-19.

The Lindenwood Lions men's basketball team remains in contention in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Lions are on pace to better last year's 16-17 overall and 10-10 conference mark. Entering weekend play, Lindenwood is 12-9 overall and 6-4 in the OVC, which is tied for fifth place. They remain just 1.5 games out of first, however. The Lions are looking for their first trip to the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level, after two appearances in Division II.

With spring training just about three weeks away, fans are starting to turn their attention to the 2026 MLB season. There is excitement in the Kansas City Royals camp as they look to post their third consecutive winning season and make their second postseason appearance in three seasons. The Royals enter the year as a 45-1 favorite to reach the World Series. Kansas City is a four-time World Series participant, winning titles in 1985 and 2015. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.