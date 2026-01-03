Missouri sports betting is in its second month since going live on December 1, and players can use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). That allows betters an array of options. Missouri features several professional sports teams, including the Kansas City Royals (MLB), the St. Louis Cardinals (MLB), the St. Louis Blues (NHL), the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). There are also numerous collegiate programs that call the Show-Me State home, including Division I programs at Southeast Missouri State, Missouri, Missouri State, Saint Louis, Kansas City and Lindenwood. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Not many teams have entered the New Year as hot as the Saint Louis Billikens men's basketball team. They have rattled off seven consecutive wins after a 102-79 victory over Saint Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener on New Year's Eve. The Billikens are 13-1 overall, with the only blemish being a 78-77 setback to Stanford on Nov. 28. Saint Louis is well on its way to bettering last season's 19-15 overall and 11-7 conference mark.

The Missouri State Bears women's basketball team has been streaky to open the season, but knows nothing but success under Coach Beth Cunningham. The Bears finished last season 26-9 overall and tied for first in the Missouri Valley Conference at 16-4. Missouri State then reached the second round of the WBIT. The Bears have won 20 or more games in eight consecutive seasons, making it all the way to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2020-21.

Among the state's professional teams that have had success is the St. Louis Blues. The Blues have made 46 postseason appearances since making their debut in 1967-68. They reached the Stanley Cup Finals in each of their first three seasons. They finally broke through and won their first title at the end of 2018-19. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.