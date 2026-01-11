With Missouri sports betting now live, bettors can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which allows them to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Players have been given a wide variety of options due to the number of collegiate and professional teams in the Show Me State. And while the Kansas City Chiefs won't be in the NFL playoffs, sports bettors can still place wagers throughout the postseason. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Saint Louis Billikens men's basketball team has been dominant this season. The Billikens opened this season with wins in 14 of their first 15 games, winning 13 of those games by double digits. Saint Louis has won 20 or more games in four of the past seven seasons and is looking to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018-19. Last season, the Billikens finished 19-15 overall, including 11-7 in the Atlantic 10, which tied for fifth place.

Among the top women's programs in the state has been the Missouri State Bears. The Bears opened the season with a 10-5 overall mark, including 2-0 in Conference USA. Last season, the Bears tied for first in the Missouri Valley Conference at 16-4 and were 26-9 overall. Since 1990, Missouri State has won 15 regular-season conference titles and 11 conference tournament championships. They have also made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Kansas City Royals are among the state's more popular professional sports teams. They are two-time World Series champions and have made four trips to the World Series since 1969, their first year as a franchise. The Royals are coming off an 82-80 season in 2025 and are looking to earn their second postseason appearance in three years after reaching the American League Divisional Series in 2024. Kansas City has made the playoffs in 10 seasons. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.