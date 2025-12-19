Since Missouri sports betting officially went live on December 1, players are now able to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). There is a wide variety of Missouri sports teams bettors can now choose from. Among the options at the collegiate level include Division I teams from Saint Louis University, Lindenwood, Kansas City, Missouri and Missouri State. The Show-Me State also has several professional teams, including the St. Louis Blues (NHL), the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), the Kansas City Royals (MLB), the St. Louis Cardinals (MLB), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more.

Missouri sports betting preview

Among the Division I collegiate men's basketball teams off to a solid start to the season is the Lindenwood Lions. After going 16-17 a year ago, including 10-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Lions won six of their first 10 games this season. They have already registered an OVC win and are embarking on conference play going forward. Lindenwood is led by Coach Kyle Gerdeman.

The Missouri Tigers men's basketball team is also off to a good start. After leading the Tigers to a 22-12 record a year ago, including 10-8 in the SEC and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Coach Dennis Gates' squad won 10 of its first 12 games. The Tigers open SEC play on Jan. 3 against the Florida Gators. Gates' best season at Missouri was his first in 2022-23, when the Tigers were 25-10 overall and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

At the professional level, the St. Louis Blues are among the state's most beloved teams. The Blues have made the postseason in five of the past seven seasons and 11 of 14. The 2018-19 team went on to win the Stanley Cup championship. The Blues are looking to improve on their fifth-place finish in each of the past two seasons. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

