Since Missouri sports betting is in its third week after going live on December 1, bettors are now able to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). That allows players a number of options, including placing a wager on Chiefs vs. Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Among the red-hot teams is the Lindenwood Lions men's basketball team. They entered the holiday season on a roll. After starting the season 2-4, they rattled off a number of wins in a row, including wins over Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois to tip off Ohio Valley Conference play. Lindenwood is out to improve on last season's 16-17 overall record, which included a 10-10 mark in the OVC.

A team looking to reload in the offseason is the Kansas City Chiefs. After making it to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons, Kansas City has taken a step back this year and will fail to make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Coach Andy Reid's squad had won nine consecutive AFC West titles prior to the 2025 season. The Chiefs have won three of the last six Super Bowl championships.

The Saint Louis Billikens men's basketball team has been on a tear. They entered Sunday's game against New Hampshire on a four-game winning streak and have started the season 10-1. The Billikens are looking to improve on last year's fifth-place finish in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Saint Louis finished tied with Saint Joseph's at 11-7 in conference play and was 19-15 overall in 2024-25. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.