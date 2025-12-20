Missouri sports betting went live on December 1, and the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). There is an array of sports teams within the state that players can turn to. Missouri has a number of college teams, including Division I schools such as Missouri, Missouri State, Kansas City, Saint Louis and Lindenwood. Professional teams in the Show-Me State include the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), St. Louis Blues (NHL), Kansas City Royals (MLB), St. Louis Cardinals (MLB), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis City SC (MLS) and the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL). Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri Tigers football team have qualified for their sixth bowl game under Coach Eli Drinkwitz. In his six seasons as coach of the Tigers, Missouri has compiled a 46-28 overall record, including a 26-24 record in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers finished the 2025 regular season at 8-4 overall, including 4-4 in the SEC. Missouri faces Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Another successful Division I program is the St. Louis Billikens men's basketball team. Coach Josh Schertz is in his second season of running the program. Last year, the Billikens finished fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference with an 11-7 record and were 19-15 overall. Entering weekend play, the Billikens were 10-1 after crushing Bethune-Cookman 112-53 on Dec. 17.

On the professional stage, not many teams have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. Although they failed to earn a postseason berth this season, the Chiefs had qualified for the playoffs in each of the last 10 years. They also qualified for five of the past six Super Bowl games, winning three of them. Under Coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs won nine consecutive AFC West titles before being dethroned in 2025. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

