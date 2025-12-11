Now that Missouri sports betting is live, bettors can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which allows them to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). There are a wide variety of options available to them thanks to the numerous collegiate and professional teams located in Missouri. Among the more popular collegiate teams include the University of Missouri and Missouri State football teams. Both schools are bowl bound, with Missouri headed to the Gator Bowl and Missouri State to the Xbox Bowl. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing today Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

After a strong regular season in Conference USA, the Bears have been rewarded with a spot in the Xbox Bowl where they will face Arkansas State. The Thursday, Dec. 18, game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Missouri State finished the season at 7-5 overall, winning five of its last seven games. The Bears were 5-3 in Conference USA play.

The Missouri Tigers, meanwhile, will be playing in the Gator Bowl for the first time since 1968. The Tigers will face the Virginia Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 27. Missouri earned the bowl bid after finishing the regular season at 8-4 overall, including a 4-4 record in Southeastern Conference play. Under coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri is 46-28 in his six years as coach.

Another successful Missouri team is the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team. The Tigers are 8-2 and are preparing to face Alabama State at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Missouri will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losses at Notre Dame and at home against No. 21 Kansas. The Tigers are looking to earn a trip to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament after finishing 22-12 overall a year ago, including a 10-8 mark in the SEC. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.