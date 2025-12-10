Since December 1, Missouri sports betting has officially gone live, allowing players to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Bettors can choose from a wide variety of collegiate or pro teams from the Show Me State. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing today Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the state's most successful teams over the past decade. Since Andy Reid took over as head coach in 2013, the Chiefs have won nine AFC West Division titles, three Super Bowls and 18 postseason games. This season hasn't gone to plan, but Kansas City still has an outside shot to earn a playoff berth with wins in each of their last four games and some help. The Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Another successful program is the Missouri Tigers football team. Under Coach Eli Drinkwitz, who is in his sixth season at the school, the Tigers have gone 46-28 since his arrival. Missouri finished the regular season at 8-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in the SEC. The Tigers are now preparing for a Gator Bowl matchup against Virginia (10-3) on Saturday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Tigers men's basketball team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they return to the court on Thursday. Tip-off against Alabama State is slated for 8 p.m. ET. Missouri opened the season 8-0 prior to the back-to-back setbacks to Notre Dame and No. 21 Kansas. In the Tigers' wins, seven games have been decided by 18 points or more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.