Players are now able to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Missouri sports betting has entered its third week after going live on December 1. That gives bettors a wide range of betting options, including St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Details Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash (3 days of bet $10 get $100 FanCash) Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Missouri women's basketball team is off to a fast start to the season. The Tigers are 10-3 overall and are coming off an 82-66 win over Saint Louis on Sunday. Missouri is well on its way to improving on last season's 14-18 record, including a 3-13 mark in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will next be in action on Sunday, Dec. 21, when they take on North Alabama at 1 p.m. ET.

Another successful program this season is the Saint Louis Billikens men's basketball team. The Billikens have won three in a row and are 9-1 overall. They are coming off an 85-75 win over San Francisco on Saturday. Saint Louis' lone loss this season came against Stanford, a 78-77 defeat on Nov. 28. The Billikens face Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Kansas City Chiefs' reign may be over, but Chiefs fans can still cheer on their beloved team for three more weeks. Kansas City (6-8) travels to Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to take on the 2-12 Titans. The Chiefs saw their nine-year reign as AFC West champions come to an end after being eliminated from playoff consideration in Week 15. Kansas City has won two of the last three Super Bowls and three of the last six. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.