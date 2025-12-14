Since Missouri sports betting went live on December 1, bettors can now use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). There is a wide variety of college and pro teams in the Show Me State that bettors can choose from. Among them are Missouri and Missouri State as they prepare for their respective bowl games. The Missouri Tigers will take on Virginia in the Gator Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 27. The Missouri State Bears, meanwhile, will face Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more.

Missouri sports betting preview

Despite a disappointing season so far, the Kansas City Chiefs still are within striking distance of a playoff spot. The Chiefs (6-7) have lost four of five, but are just two games out of the seventh seed in the AFC with four games to go. Although they will need help, the Chiefs have the weapons, such as former MVP Patrick Mahomes, to get the job done. Kansas City has made the postseason in 10 consecutive seasons, making the Super Bowl in five of the last six years. They have won three championships in that stretch.

Another successful team is the Missouri men's basketball team. The Tigers are off to a 9-2 mark and will face Bethune-Cookman in a 2 p.m. ET matchup on Sunday. In Missouri's wins, no game has been closer than five points, with seven games decided by 18 or more. Under fourth-year coach Dennis Gates, the Tigers have compiled a 64-48 record during his tenure.

The Missouri State Bears women's basketball team looks to get back on track on Saturday when they take on visiting Arkansas in a 2 p.m. ET non-conference matchup. The Bears are off to a 7-3 record and are coming off a 73-70 overtime loss to Kansas last Sunday. Missouri State, which has won at least 20 games in each of the last eight seasons, is 2-1 on their home court this season. The Bears have been led by junior guard Kaemyn Bekemeier, who is averaging 16.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.