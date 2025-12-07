Missouri bettors can use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN, which allows them to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Missouri sports betting went live on December 1, allowing players a wide variety of options. Missouri sports a number of professional and collegiate teams to turn to. The options are endless, whether it's the many University of Missouri teams, the St. Louis Blues, the Kansas City Chiefs, or all of the other professional teams that call the Show-Me State home. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Chiefs remain a formidable team that's looking to finish the season strong. Kansas City is looking to reach the playoffs for the 12th time in the past 13 years. The defending AFC champions have reached the Super Bowl five times in the past six years, including three in a row. They've won three Super Bowl titles in that six-season span.

The Blues, meanwhile, have struggled this season. They closed out a three-game road trip on Sunday night in Montreal. St. Louis, which has finished fifth in the Central Division in each of the past two years, is seventh in the division this season. The Blues have made the postseason in 11 of the past 14 years, winning the Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19.

The Missouri football team, meanwhile, is gearing up for its bowl game. The Tigers have qualified for their sixth consecutive bowl game under Coach Eli Drinkwitz after finishing the regular season 8-4, including a 4-4 record in the SEC. They are 2-2 in bowl games under Drinkwitz. Missouri defeated Iowa 27-24 in the Music City Bowl last year.

Responsible gaming

