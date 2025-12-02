As of Monday, December 1, Missouri sports betting is officially live, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to bet $30, get $300 FanCash (three days of bet $10, get $100 FanCash). Missouri bettors can take advantage of the action offered by the wide variety of professional and collegiate sports teams. Among the Show Me State's top options include the Missouri Tigers, with the football and men's and women's basketball teams in the midst of their seasons. Among the state's beloved professional teams now available include the St. Louis Blues of the NHL and the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSFAN:

See the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSFAN, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here . Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, the user can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash on each of the first three days after sign-up for a total of $30 wagered and $300 in FanCash. Click here to get started:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook: Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

After three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl and five appearances in six years, no team is as popular as the Kansas City Chiefs. The four-time Super Bowl champions, including three titles in six seasons, are working toward securing their 11th consecutive postseason appearance, but will need a strong finish to the season after a 6-6 start. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a former NFL MVP, Kansas City will face the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff for the Dec. 7 game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Another Missouri staple is the St. Louis Blues, who had been on a roll, winning a pair of weekend games, including a 1-0 victory over Utah on Saturday night. The Blues, who have finished fifth in the Central Division the past two seasons, will embark on a three-game road trip beginning Thursday at Boston at 7 p.m. ET. St. Louis has made the postseason in five of the past seven seasons, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2018-19.

The Missouri men's basketball team is off to an 8-0 start to their season. The Tigers have won seven of their first eight games by double digits, including an 86-59 win over Cleveland State on Friday. The Tigers travel to Notre Dame on Tuesday for a 9 p.m. ET matchup. Missouri has been paced by senior guard Mark Mitchell, who averages 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSFAN:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Fanatics Sportsbook for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. FanCash is non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.