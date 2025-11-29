With just a couple of days before the official launch of Missouri sports betting, pre-registration is winding down. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. Now is the time to take advantage, as the official launch date is Monday, December 1. Missouri bettors have a plethora of options, with numerous collegiate and professional teams to choose from. To enter the action, users are urged to register between pre-launch (now) and launch day (December 1). Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here and use the promo code CBSFAN Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

Fanatics began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market. Here are the biggest strengths of the Fanatics Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri pro sports fans have a number of beloved teams, including the NHL's St. Louis Blues. The Blues have returned home from a week-long road trip to the Eastern Seaboard, which saw them go 1-4, including three 3-2 overtime losses. Despite the slow start to the season, the Blues get a chance to right the ship with a three-game home stand. It started Friday against Ottawa and continued Saturday against Utah, with a Dec. 1 matchup with Anaheim.

As far as the NFL is concerned, Missouri fans are solidly behind the four-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City has won two of the past three Super Bowl titles, and are the defending AFC champions. Despite a heartbreaking loss on Thanksgiving Day at Dallas, the 6-6 Chiefs enter a pivotal stretch to their season as they look to qualify for the postseason for the 11th consecutive year. Kansas City will next face the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Missouri fans who prefer the collegiate game can turn to the Missouri Tigers men's and women's basketball teams, as well as the football team. The football team, which has already qualified for a bowl game, will close out its regular season at Arkansas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. With a win, the Tigers have the opportunity to finish the regular season at 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference and 8-4 overall. Missouri is 8-0 against unranked opponents. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

