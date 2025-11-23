With pre-registration underway and the official launch date set for December 1 for Missouri sports betting, the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri bonus code CBSFAN allows users to deposit $50 and get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets, good for up to $3,000 in FanCash. Missouri bettors can now get locked in on the Show-Me State's professional and collegiate teams. The Missouri Tigers men's basketball team has started 6-0 after a 102-68 win over South Dakota on Thursday and will look to stay unbeaten on Tuesday against South Carolina State at 8 p.m. ET. Users can register between pre-launch (now) and launch day (December 1) to enter the action. Click here to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN:

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Fanatics Sportsbook, or simply click here and use the promo code CBSFAN Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, an interstitial will tell the user that their Deposit $50, get 15 $200 No Sweat Bets bonus will be in their Fanatics account on launch day.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Fanatics mobile app: The Fanatics Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.8/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.8/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 215,000. Extensive betting markets: Fanatics has over 30 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Fanatics users. Fanatics rewards: Fanatics offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its FanCash Rewards program. As users gain loyalty currency, they can redeem that across Fanatics experiences. Points can be redeemed for apparel, tickets, bonus bets and more.

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri sports fans have an array of sports action to follow, from the collegiate to the professional ranks. The state's choice when it comes to college football and men's and women's basketball is the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers football team is already locked into a bowl and still has their eye on a top-half finish in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri closes out its regular-season schedule at Arkansas on Nov. 29.

Also looking to make a late-season push are the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. After reaching the Super Bowl in each of the last three seasons, including wins in two of them, the 5-5 Chiefs look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when they take on the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West Division titles, but have their work cut out for them if they are to achieve a 10th straight.

Another Missouri favorite are the St. Louis Blues of the NHL. They are currently in the middle of a five-game road swing through the Eastern Seaboard, including a Monday night matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Other professional teams that make Missouri their home are the St. Louis City SC (MLS), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), the St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL), the St. Louis Cardinals (MLB) and Kansas City Royals (MLB).

Responsible gaming

21+. New Missouri customers only. Must opt in and make a min. deposit of $50 by 11:59PM on 11/30/25 to be eligible for 15 No Sweat Bets (one per day for 15 days starting 12/1/25). To use No Sweat Bets: toggle No Sweat Bet in the bet slip, place a cash wager with odds of -500 or longer and if that wager settles as a loss, you will receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager up to $200. FanCash from this Promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from the date of issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Void where prohibited. FanCash amounts are non-withdrawable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Ends 12/15/25 at 11:59pm ET. Subject to regulatory approval.